ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 03 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF NOV & DEC 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
01.11.2021   Monday       03.11.2021    Wednesday
03.11.2021   Wednesday    05.11.2021       Friday
04.11.2021   Thursday     08.11.2021       Monday
05.11.2021   Friday       09.11.2021      Tuesday
08.11.2021   Monday       10.11.2021    Wednesday
09.11.2021   Tuesday      11.11.2021     Thursday
10.11.2021   Wednesday    12.11.2021       Friday
11.11.2021   Thursday     15.11.2021       Monday
12.11.2021   Friday       16.11.2021      Tuesday
15.11.2021   Monday       17.11.2021    Wednesday
16.11.2021   Tuesday      18.11.2021     Thursday
17.11.2021   Wednesday    19.11.2021       Friday
18.11.2021   Thursday     22.11.2021       Monday
19.11.2021   Friday       23.11.2021      Tuesday
22.11.2021   Monday       24.11.2021    Wednesday
23.11.2021   Tuesday      25.11.2021     Thursday
24.11.2021   Wednesday    26.11.2021       Friday
25.11.2021   Thursday     29.11.2021       Monday
26.11.2021   Friday       30.11.2021      Tuesday
29.11.2021   Monday       01.12.2021    Wednesday
30.11.2021   Tuesday      02.12.2021     Thursday
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Clearing Schedule Clearing Schedule for T+2 System PSX Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

Comments

Comments are closed.

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

First semi-final berth since 2012: Pakistan through to last-four after convincing win

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Summit sees new pledges on cutting methane, saving forests

Dozens killed as blasts, gunfire hit Kabul hospital

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Read more stories