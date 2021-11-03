KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================= CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM FOR THE MONTHS OF NOV & DEC 2021 ================================================= TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT ================================================= 01.11.2021 Monday 03.11.2021 Wednesday 03.11.2021 Wednesday 05.11.2021 Friday 04.11.2021 Thursday 08.11.2021 Monday 05.11.2021 Friday 09.11.2021 Tuesday 08.11.2021 Monday 10.11.2021 Wednesday 09.11.2021 Tuesday 11.11.2021 Thursday 10.11.2021 Wednesday 12.11.2021 Friday 11.11.2021 Thursday 15.11.2021 Monday 12.11.2021 Friday 16.11.2021 Tuesday 15.11.2021 Monday 17.11.2021 Wednesday 16.11.2021 Tuesday 18.11.2021 Thursday 17.11.2021 Wednesday 19.11.2021 Friday 18.11.2021 Thursday 22.11.2021 Monday 19.11.2021 Friday 23.11.2021 Tuesday 22.11.2021 Monday 24.11.2021 Wednesday 23.11.2021 Tuesday 25.11.2021 Thursday 24.11.2021 Wednesday 26.11.2021 Friday 25.11.2021 Thursday 29.11.2021 Monday 26.11.2021 Friday 30.11.2021 Tuesday 29.11.2021 Monday 01.12.2021 Wednesday 30.11.2021 Tuesday 02.12.2021 Thursday =================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

