Markets
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
03 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.
=================================================
CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
FOR THE MONTHS OF NOV & DEC 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT
=================================================
01.11.2021 Monday 03.11.2021 Wednesday
03.11.2021 Wednesday 05.11.2021 Friday
04.11.2021 Thursday 08.11.2021 Monday
05.11.2021 Friday 09.11.2021 Tuesday
08.11.2021 Monday 10.11.2021 Wednesday
09.11.2021 Tuesday 11.11.2021 Thursday
10.11.2021 Wednesday 12.11.2021 Friday
11.11.2021 Thursday 15.11.2021 Monday
12.11.2021 Friday 16.11.2021 Tuesday
15.11.2021 Monday 17.11.2021 Wednesday
16.11.2021 Tuesday 18.11.2021 Thursday
17.11.2021 Wednesday 19.11.2021 Friday
18.11.2021 Thursday 22.11.2021 Monday
19.11.2021 Friday 23.11.2021 Tuesday
22.11.2021 Monday 24.11.2021 Wednesday
23.11.2021 Tuesday 25.11.2021 Thursday
24.11.2021 Wednesday 26.11.2021 Friday
25.11.2021 Thursday 29.11.2021 Monday
26.11.2021 Friday 30.11.2021 Tuesday
29.11.2021 Monday 01.12.2021 Wednesday
30.11.2021 Tuesday 02.12.2021 Thursday
=================================================
NOTES:
If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.