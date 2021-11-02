ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks pause ahead of Fed decision

AFP Updated 02 Nov 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks paused at records early Tuesday as markets digested another round of mostly good earnings and awaited a key Federal Reserve decision.

Shares of Pfizer, Clorox and Under Armour were all higher following earnings releases, extending a successful quarter that has resulted in numerous all-time highs on Wall Street.

But analysts predicted stocks could trade sideways until the Federal Reserve unveils an expected announcement Wednesday to begin to trim its stimulus package.

The two-day Fed meeting is scheduled to begin later Tuesday.

Good vibes continue as Wall Street opens November

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 35,911.09.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 4,620.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 15,614.53.

Among individual companies, Tesla fell 1.3 percent after founder Elon Musk said the electric car company had not reached a final agreement to supply Hertz with 100,000 electric autos.

Hertz' announcement of the deal last week helped push Tesla's valuation above $1 trillion. Shares of Hertz fell 3.3 percent on Tuesday.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks pause ahead of Fed decision

Babar Azam completes half-century as Pakistan accelerate

Punjab govt releases over 850 TLP workers after agreement

Will not go, says NSA Yusuf on attending Afghanistan conference hosted by India

IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

At least 19 killed, 50 injured in attack on Kabul military hospital

Rupee continues to appreciate for 5th successive session, closes at 170.54

Pakistan LNG issues emergency LNG tender after term cargoes cancelled

After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

Positive sentiment at PSX continues, KSE-100 gains 138 points

Read more stories