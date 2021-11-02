ANL 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
ASL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFBL 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.89%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
GGL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
MDTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
MLCF 40.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.77%)
NETSOL 114.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.54%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PAEL 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
POWER 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.33%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.57%)
TELE 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TRG 128.65 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (3.77%)
UNITY 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.32%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,939 Increased By ▲ 37.12 (0.76%)
BR30 21,557 Increased By ▲ 227.94 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,156 Increased By ▲ 127.73 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,362 Increased By ▲ 90.91 (0.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end lower after RBA decision; miners, banks drag

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

Australian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by banking heavyweights and miners, after the central bank abandoned an ultra-low target for bond yields and opened the door for an earlier interest rate hike.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.6% lower at 7,324.3, erasing Monday's gains.

The Reserve Bank of Australia left cash rate untouched at its monthly policy meeting, but dropped a commitment to keep yields on the April 2024 government bond at 0.1%, citing improving economic recovery and rising inflation.

The new economic forecasts "are a little more cautious than we had expected but certainly indicate that the board expects that conditions necessary for the first rate hike will be in place during 2023," Westpac's chief economist Bill Evans wrote.

Miners were the biggest laggards on the benchmark index, shedding more than 2% as iron ore prices fell on poor demand outlook.

Index majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto were down between 2% and 2.5%.

Financials fell 1.3% to hit their lowest since Oct. 7, as insurers and the "Big Four" banks all closed lower.

Insurance Australia Group was the worst performer on the sub-index, dropping 7% after it warned of higher costs due to bad weather. That dragged rivals QBE Insurance Group and Suncorp Group Ltd lower too.

Energy and gold stocks fell about 1% each.

Among stocks, real estate firm Goodman Group was a bright spot, climbing as much as 7.6% to hit its highest level in nearly 14 years after it raised its 2022 fiscal year earnings outlook.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12,992.5, with local shares of Westpac Banking Corp being the top losers with a 4.7% drop.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.1%.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end lower after RBA decision; miners, banks drag

IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan area

Revival of $6bn EFF: IMF deal likely in a day or two: Tarin

After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

CTD kills four terrorists during search operation in Hangu

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Mehran Town fire: Karachi court delays ruling on bail pleas of suspects

Read more stories