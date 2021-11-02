US oil may revisit $85.41, flat under formation

SINGAPORE: US oil may revisit its Oct. 25 high of $85.41 per barrel, as a correction from $85.41 is shaped into a flat pattern.

Three waves make up the flat. They are expected to be roughly equal. The wave b could travel to $85.41, to be then reversed by a wave c.

However, there is another bullish scenario that the uptrend may have indeed resumed.

A surge above $85.41 would confirm the extension.

Immediate support is at $83.88, a break below which could cause a fall into $81.42-$82.94 range.

On the daily chart, with oil approaching a resistance at $85.14 again, the bearish divergence on the RSI will have little impact. It could be violated very soon.

A rising trendline suggests a target zone of $88.50-$90.57 which will only be available when oil breaks $85.14.

