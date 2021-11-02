ANL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
ASC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
ASL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.46%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.36%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
MLCF 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
NETSOL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (4%)
PACE 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.52%)
PAEL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.33%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
SNGP 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
TRG 128.70 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (3.81%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
WTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By ▲ 35.76 (0.73%)
BR30 21,611 Increased By ▲ 282.56 (1.32%)
KSE100 47,214 Increased By ▲ 185.98 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,380 Increased By ▲ 109.1 (0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may revisit $85.41, flat under formation

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may revisit its Oct. 25 high of $85.41 per barrel, as a correction from $85.41 is shaped into a flat pattern.

Three waves make up the flat. They are expected to be roughly equal. The wave b could travel to $85.41, to be then reversed by a wave c.

However, there is another bullish scenario that the uptrend may have indeed resumed.

A surge above $85.41 would confirm the extension.

Immediate support is at $83.88, a break below which could cause a fall into $81.42-$82.94 range.

On the daily chart, with oil approaching a resistance at $85.14 again, the bearish divergence on the RSI will have little impact. It could be violated very soon.

A rising trendline suggests a target zone of $88.50-$90.57 which will only be available when oil breaks $85.14.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

oil us

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may revisit $85.41, flat under formation

Completion of MEFP terms in IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Read more stories