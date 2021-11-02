ANL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
ASC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
ASL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.46%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.36%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
MLCF 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
NETSOL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (4%)
PACE 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.52%)
PAEL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.33%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
SNGP 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
TRG 128.70 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (3.81%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
WTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By ▲ 35.76 (0.73%)
BR30 21,611 Increased By ▲ 282.56 (1.32%)
KSE100 47,214 Increased By ▲ 185.98 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,380 Increased By ▲ 109.1 (0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil to rise into $85.77-$87 range, flat pattern forming

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may rise into a range of $85.77 to $87 per barrel, as the consolidation from the Oct. 25 high of $86.70 may adopt a flat pattern.

The pattern consists of three waves that are roughly equal.

This relation would mean an extension of the current wave b towards 86.74.

A more bullish scenario is the uptrend may have resumed. Regardless of the exact interpretation, oil seems to be poised to retest the resistance at $86.74, the 2018 high.

Immediate support is at $84.53, a break below could cause a fall into $83.05-$83.76 range.

On the daily chart, oil simply ignores the bearish divergence on the RSI and keeps rising.

This only happens when the bullish sentiment is extremely strong. It won't be a surprise if the divergence is violated over the next few days.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil to rise into $85.77-$87 range, flat pattern forming

Completion of MEFP terms in IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Read more stories