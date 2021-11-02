Australia shares set to open higher, NZ inches higher

Australian shares are set to gain on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, while investors await clues on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia will opt for a sooner-than-expected rate hike in its monthly policy meeting later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 10.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.1% higher in early trading.