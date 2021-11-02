ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

AFP Updated 02 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: Seven senior US military officers who last week sentenced a Guantanamo Bay detainee to 26 years in prison issued an appeal for clemency in his case, calling his torture by the CIA a "stain" on America in a letter published on Sunday.

In the first-ever public account of torture by someone detained in the wake of the September 11 attacks, Pakistani national Majid Khan told the sentencing jury how he was raped, beaten and waterboarded by CIA interrogators.

Khan was sentenced at the US naval base in Cuba on October 29, after pleading guilty to helping in Al-Qaeda plots in 2002.

US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner - a Pakistani man accused of ties with Al-Qaeda

But in a handwritten letter first published by The New York Times, seven of the officers on the eight-member sentencing jury denounced his treatment as "a stain on the moral fiber of America." The letter was confirmed to AFP as authentic by the military commissions at Guantanamo Bay.

"The panel members listed below recommend clemency in the case of Majid Shoukat Khan," said the officers, who included six Army and Navy officers and one Marine. They signed the letter with their juror numbers, remaining anonymous.

"Mr. Khan committed serious crimes against the US and partner nations. He has plead guilty to these crimes and taken responsibility for his actions. Further, he has expressed remorse for the impact of the victims and their families," they wrote.

