Narcotics smuggling case: Czech model released

Recorder Report 02 Nov 2021

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday released a Czech model Teresa Alexkova after two and a half years of imprisonment in a narcotics smuggling case.

An Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Court had awarded an eight-year sentence, over charges of smuggling heroin to United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year.

Earlier, her counsel argued before the bench that under the law prosecutor was bound to record the statements of the customs officials who had recovered the narcotics from her possession, but the court even awarded her sentence.

He said the case had not undergone through proper facts and figures, thus her sentence should be declared null and void.

Teresa Alexkova in her appeal contended that the trial court sentenced her in the case contrary to the facts of the case. She said the bag in which the heroin was found did not belong to her.

