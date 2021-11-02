ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Transparent and error-free voter lists: Nadra chairman briefs CEC about preparations

Recorder Report 02 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik, on Monday, gave a detailed briefing to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on the preparation of transparent and error free voter lists on the basis of "One Person, One Identity and One Vote" in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and registration of women and minorities.

The NADRA chief briefed the chief election commissioner during the commissioner's visit to the NADRA Headquarters. The ECP chief visited electoral rolls preparation site and various other facilities of the authority.

Members of the Election Commission from Balochistan and Sindh, secretary Election Commission, and DGIT ECP were also present on the occasion. The NADRA chairman informed Sultan about the significant achievement in the targets of women registration.

Malik said that efforts are being made to expedite the registration process of women and achieve 100 percent registration. He said that since 2017, the gender gap in registration has been reduced from 19 percent to 10 percent.

In the last 100 days, development and technical resources have been fully utilised to increase the registration of women, which has resulted in an overall increase of 40 percent in the registration of women in this short span of time, he said.

The NADRA chairman further said that all the obstacles in the registration of women are being removed and keeping in view the social values, establishment of centres with female staff, dedicating a special day for women and online facilities are also provided.

On this occasion, the chief election commissioner reviewed the various stages of preparation of voter lists and also visited various facilities of the NADRA. He said that wherever the NADRA needs the assistance of the Election Commission in this regard, we will fully support NADRA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nadra ECP Tariq Malik Sultan Sikandar Raja

Comments

Comments are closed.

Transparent and error-free voter lists: Nadra chairman briefs CEC about preparations

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Oct CPI inflation up 9.19pc YoY

Read more stories