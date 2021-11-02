Transparent and error-free voter lists: Nadra chairman briefs CEC about preparations

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik, on Monday, gave a detailed briefing to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on the preparation of transparent and error free voter lists on the basis of "One Person, One Identity and One Vote" in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and registration of women and minorities.

The NADRA chief briefed the chief election commissioner during the commissioner's visit to the NADRA Headquarters. The ECP chief visited electoral rolls preparation site and various other facilities of the authority.

Members of the Election Commission from Balochistan and Sindh, secretary Election Commission, and DGIT ECP were also present on the occasion. The NADRA chairman informed Sultan about the significant achievement in the targets of women registration.

Malik said that efforts are being made to expedite the registration process of women and achieve 100 percent registration. He said that since 2017, the gender gap in registration has been reduced from 19 percent to 10 percent.

In the last 100 days, development and technical resources have been fully utilised to increase the registration of women, which has resulted in an overall increase of 40 percent in the registration of women in this short span of time, he said.

The NADRA chairman further said that all the obstacles in the registration of women are being removed and keeping in view the social values, establishment of centres with female staff, dedicating a special day for women and online facilities are also provided.

On this occasion, the chief election commissioner reviewed the various stages of preparation of voter lists and also visited various facilities of the NADRA. He said that wherever the NADRA needs the assistance of the Election Commission in this regard, we will fully support NADRA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021