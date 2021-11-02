ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
Pakistan

Punjab CM says PDM has no credibility

Recorder Report 02 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the PDM has lost its residual credibility by indulging in negative political agenda and this proves that it has no future.

Claiming that the people of DG Khan have rejected the defeated elements of the PDM alliance on Sunday, he said holding a small meeting, herded into a blind alley, confirms the weak political position of the opposition parties.

The citizens have also noticed the abrupt assemblage of an unnatural alliance on a small road, he held, adding: "The PDM was unable to manage as many people as are parties in the alliance." The people's disinterest shows that they need development and prosperity instead of chaos and instability, the CM said.

In a statement, the CM said the opposition could only raise hollow slogans, as it is unable to materialize things or deliver to the masses.

He further said the PTI-led government believes in performance and service delivery instead of hoodwinking the people with hollow slogans. "The incumbent government promoted the concept of balanced development in the province; and due to this policy, South Punjab has joined the development journey," he said, adding: "A spate of development was started in South Punjab with Rs190 billion in the current financial year. The development budget was ring-fenced along with a compilation of the separate ADP book."

Usman Buzdar regretted that past governments befooled South Punjab's inhabitants with hollow slogans by using its budget on projects of choice. Moreover, SACM and spokesperson Punjab government Hasaan Khawar said that the PDM had faced big humiliation on the small road of DG Khan, as its meeting failed miserably.

"The whole nation is fully aware about the corrupt elements of Meem and Sheen League. Today after holding a fail show PDM should repent from the politics of anarchy and chaos," he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

