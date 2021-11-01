ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
Pakistan expresses desire to strengthen ties with Australia, discusses Afghanistan situation

  • Foreign minister tells counterpart Marise Payne that Islamabad attaches importance to its relations with Australia
BR Web Desk 01 Nov 2021

Pakistan has expressed its desire to strengthen its bilateral ties with Australia in economy, trade, education, defense, agriculture and science and technology.

During a phone call with Australian counterpart Marise Payne, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan gives importance to its relations with Australia, Aaj News reported.

During their discussion on Afghanistan, Qureshi stressed that the world must take concrete steps for the humanitarian and economic assistance of the Afghan people.

Qureshi further said that the international community will have to take decisions regarding Afghanistan, saying that Pakistan has been most affected because of violence in Afghanistan.

Our collective efforts can halt economic meltdown in Afghanistan: Qureshi

While addressing the ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's close neighbours last week, Qureshi said that the world's collective efforts can halt economic meltdown in Afghanistan, stressing that a collapse will yield instability, conflict, and a refugee influx into neighboring countries.

He further said that the sudden withdrawal of foreign assistance has created a huge gap in Afghanistan, adding that reportedly, the Afghan economy has already contracted by 30%, and that all this is a recipe for avoidable disaster.

"Pakistan, on its part, is trying its best to help stem the downside. We have continued to provide urgently needed food stuff and medicines to Afghanistan," he said.

"It is equally important that Afghanistan is allowed access to its frozen assets to reverse the economic downturn."

