Pakistani actor Zoha Rahman features in Apple TV+ show Foundation

British-Pakistani actor Zoha Rahman was seen on a recent episode of the epic science-fiction television series Foundation streaming on Apple TV+.

Rahman, who has previously appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home as the first hijab-wearing character in the featured Marvel Cinematic Universe, is working alongside Bollywood actor Kubbra Sait on the show.

Foundation is an adaptation of the popular and award-winning Isaac Asimov Foundation books consisting of short stories, which chronicles a band of exiles on a journey to save a multi-planet 12,000-year-old civilisation from destruction.

“I’m such a huge fan of the Foundation books, which is why it’s a huge honour for me to be a part of the series,” commented Rahman, who is playing Onelle, an Anacreon soldier who works closely with Huntress Phara, played by Sait.

“My character is very interesting, Onelle has the task to guard the warden Salvor after she is captured while trying to invade Terminus. I love anything that has to do with sci-fi so I’m pretty excited about this show.”

Created by David S. Goyer, Foundation’s 10-episode first season debuted on September 24 this year and has already been renewed for a second season. The current season also stars Lee Pace and Chernobyl star Jared Harris.

