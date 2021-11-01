ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Markets

KSE-100 ends with 790-point gain as bullish sentiment drives the day

  • Clarity on political front, rupee appreciation, and IMF talks steer PSX in positive direction
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Nov 2021

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a strong rally on account of positive news across the political and economic fronts that boosted investor confidence, helping the benchmark KSE-100 Index gain close to 800 points on Monday.

The benchmark had risen over 1,000 points in intra-day trading, easily moving past the 47,000-point level. However, profit-taking meant the index ended with clipped gains.

At close, the KSE-100 Index settled higher by 790.07 points or 1.71% to finish at 46,974.78.

The market also saw a substantial increase in volumes after technical issues plagued the PSX last week. The management decided to shift trading to the previous system called the Karachi Automated Trading System (KATS) as a short-term measure, announced the PSX over the weekend.

PSX reverts to KATS as 'short-term measure'

Meanwhile, clarity on the political front saw the government announce that an agreement had been reached with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Sunday.

Similarly, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue announced that matters with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are almost settled and an agreement will be signed this week.

“Market has been bouyant due to positive development on political concerns; news flow of signs of agreement with IMF, and no increase in petrol price which will keep future inflation in check,” Saad Hashmey, Executive Director at BMA Capital, told Business Recorder.

“The PKR has continued to gain, which is giving confidence to investors.”

On the economic front, Pakistan’s CPI inflation increased to 9.2% YoY in October 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.0% in the previous month.

In corporate news, Feroze1888 Mills Limited announced earnings for 1QFY22 at Rs436 million, alongside an EPS of Rs1.16, down by 73% YoY and 50% QoQ.

On Monday, sectors that kept the benchmark KSE 100 index positive included cement (151.68 points), fertiliser (97.45 points) and oil & gas exploration (79.36 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased from 270.4 million on Friday to 430.1 million on Monday. The value of the shares trade also recovered, amounting to Rs14.78 billion from Rs9.73 billion on Friday.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 53.86 million shares, followed by Byco Petroleum with 24.51 million shares, and Hum Network with 23.21 million shares.

Shares of 372 companies were traded on Monday, of which 271 registered an increase, 87 recorded a fall, while 14 remained unchanged.

1 Comment(s)
N K Ali Nov 01, 2021 02:15pm
KATS is the system the KSE has been working all along. Why was it shifted to JADE of Shenzhen Stock Exchange? BR if you are in the know-how then please inform and educate your readers. Thank you and Salams
