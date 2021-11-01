ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.47%)
ASC 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.27%)
ASL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.32%)
BOP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.24%)
BYCO 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.35%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.99%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.81%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.77%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (10.33%)
MLCF 40.67 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (11.46%)
NETSOL 109.99 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.48%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.37%)
PAEL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.24%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
POWER 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.03%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.58%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.31%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.76%)
TELE 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.91%)
TRG 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.75%)
UNITY 29.57 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.49%)
WTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.98%)
BR100 4,908 Increased By ▲ 133.07 (2.79%)
BR30 21,373 Increased By ▲ 873.95 (4.26%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By ▲ 858.17 (1.86%)
KSE30 18,295 Increased By ▲ 353.69 (1.97%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Accountability court defers indictment of Sindh CM, others in Nooriabad reference

  • Delay comes as one of the accused challenged the reference under the NAB Amendment Ordinance 2020
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Nov 2021

The Accountability Court has deferred the indictment of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and others in the award of contracts in Nooriabad power plant reference till November 17, Aaj News reported on Monday.

The indictment was delayed as one of the accused named Ali Sheikh challenged the reference under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2020, while a report of another accused suffering from COVID-19 was also submitted in the court.

The court issued notices to the NAB on the plea of Niaz Ali and adjourned the hearing until November 17.

Case against Sindh CM, SNPC contract: AC asks defence counsel to produce legible copies of reference

The Nooriabad power plant reference alleged that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah issued funds for power projects in Sindh in violation of rules and that billions of rupees were embezzled in the Nooriabad Power Company and the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company projects.

Corruption reference: AC summons Sindh CM, others on 31st

The Nooriabad Power Project was originally envisaged by the Sindh government in 2012 but it could not be initiated due to excessive paperwork and delays in regulatory approvals. The project was finally launched in August 2014 under a public-private partnership at a cost of Rs13 billion.

accountability court CM Sindh reference Nooriabad power plant indictment deferred

Comments

1000 characters

Accountability court defers indictment of Sindh CM, others in Nooriabad reference

Taxmen found involved in 'unique' scam

President Alvi promulgates third NAB ordinance

Digital mode of payment: 40-day grace period granted to corporate sector ends

Delayed tariff petitions: Nepra seeks action against Discos

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

Xiaomi partners with Air Link to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

Wide-ranging cooperation on the cards: Russia shows interest in PSM revival

TLP: envoy expulsion demand bartered for ban withdrawal?

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

Read more stories