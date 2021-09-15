ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
Case against Sindh CM, SNPC contract: AC asks defence counsel to produce legible copies of reference

Fazal Sher 15 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Tuesday asked the defence counsels in illegal award of contracts in Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SNPC and SNPC-II) and money laundering case against Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and others to receive correct copies of pages, which were misprinted in the different volumes of the reference in order to frame charge against the accused.

The Accountability Court-III judge, Syed Asghar Ali, while hearing the case, asked the defence counsel to receive the correct copies of pages, which were misprinted in the different volumes of the reference.

At the start of the hearing, Shah's counsel filed an application seeking one-day exemption of his client from personal appearance before the court, which the court approved.

The NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed, and investigation officer (IO) Hammad appeared before the court. The NAB filed its report regarding the defence counsel's application seeking provision of misprinted pages and documents in the reference.

The NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed, told that the bureau is providing copies of misprinted pages to the accused counsel. The judge told the defence counsel that you should check the volumes of reference before receiving it. At this, the defence counsel said that the reference consists of 66 volumes; therefore, it takes time to review it. The court adjourned hearing of the case till today (Thursday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

