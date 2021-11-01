Sharp increase in prices of essential food items witnessed

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities have sharply risen up in the retail market, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday. An upward trend in the prices of sugar, flour, cooking oil, live chicken/meat, sweet, confectionery items, fruits, vegetables, pulses was witnessed in the local market, the survey said.

Price of live chicken remained high-side as available at Rs241/- per kg in the local market, while a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs180-200/-. Similarly, cow meat is being sold at Rs550-600 while mutton beef was available within range of Rs1300-1400/- per kg. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs150-160 per litre while yogurt was being available at Rs120-140 per kg, the survey noted.

It was noticed prices of sugar has further increased in wholesale market as 50-kg sugar bag was available at Rs5,200 and Rs5400/- which has also brought trickle down effects in retail market wherein sugar is being sold at Rs110-115/- while some shopkeepers are selling sugar at Rs120/- per kg.

According to the survey, flour prices in both wholesale and retail markets have jumped up as a 80-kg flour sac was available at Rs6,200/- against the rate of Rs6,000/- while a 20-kg flour bag was sold at Rs1300-1350/- and Rs1400/-.

The survey revealed that prices are further increased in the retail market, as cooking oil/ghee of different brand/quality are available within the range of Rs250-280-300/- and Rs350/- and Rs370/- per kg/litre.

Prices of all confectionery items have also increased sharply owing to a surge in the maiden (fine flour) rate as 50-kg sacs are being sold at Rs 6,000 in the wholesale market, the survey noted.

The survey noted that the prices of fruits are completely out of the purchasing power of the common man in the local market. Golden colored apples are being sold at Rs150/- per kg, the survey said. Similarly, it added that bananas available at Rs 60-80/-, guava was being sold at Rs100-120/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs200-250/- per kg, persimmons (amlok) at Rs100-120/- per kg, grapes at Rs150-200/- and Rs250/- per kg.

Amid increasing prices of petroleum commodities, vegetable rates have also surged up in the local market. The survey revealed that ginger is being sold at Rs400-450/- per kg, onion at Rs70 against previous, and garlic at Rs250-300/- per kg.

Tomatoes are being sold at Rs50-60 per kg against the price of Rs40 per kg in the previous week. Green chili is being sold at Rs120/- per kg, whereas one-kg lemon was being available at Rs120/- per kg in the retail market, the survey said. A one-kg cucumber is being sold at Rs60/- per kg, it added.

