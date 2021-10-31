ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban marks COP26 with call for green projects to resume

AFP Updated 31 Oct 2021

KABUL: Afghanistan's new Taliban regime urged international donors to resume full support for green projects in the country on Sunday, marking the start of the COP26 summit.

Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August after overthrowing the former US-backed regime, but has not yet been recognised by the international community.

As such, the new Islamic Emirate will not be represented in Glasgow when world leaders gather on Sunday to renew plans to tackle the global climate crisis.

But senior Taliban diplomat Suhail Shaheen said that climate programmes in Afghanistan that had already been approved for UN support should continue.

"Afghanistan has a fragile climate. There is need for tremendous work," he said, on Twitter.

"Some climate change projects which have already been approved and were funded by Green Climate Fund, UNDP, Afghan Aid, should fully resume work."

Relief agencies have warned that a drought in Afghanistan, which UN scientists say has been worsened by climate change, could force 22 million into "acute food insecurity".

Rich nations sound climate alarm as calls for action grow

But the work of international agencies has been disrupted by the change in regime, and international donors are reluctant to work with the Islamist former insurgents.

Shaheen stressed, however, that the Taliban would be be able to ensure the security of teams working in the projects.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to providing security and a safe environment for the work of NGOs and charity organisations," he tweeted.

Afghanistan COP26 green projects aliban regime

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban marks COP26 with call for green projects to resume

Naya Pakistan, Saudi Vision 2030: There are significant complementarities: PM Imran

Two killed, three FC personnel injured in Panjgur blast

Pakistan donates three more truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance

Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises 'human rights' concerns

PSX reverts to KATS as 'short-term measure'

Wall St Week Ahead: stocks approach historically strong period but Fed taper looms

Babar Azam in 'severe distress' over ill mother, reveals father

PM for no further hike in prices of POL products

Read more stories