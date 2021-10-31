FAO member visits SAU: 'UN playing key role in food security, agri development globally'

HYDERABAD: Florence Rolle, Representative of UN Food and Agriculture Organization in Pakistan has said the UN is playing a key role in food security and agricultural development around the world.

There is no doubt many problems are occurring because of climate change, population while the dilapidated state of agricultural land and increasing poverty are major challenges for countries like Pakistan.

Florence Rolle accompanied by Dr Aamir Irshad, Director Programmes visited the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and discussed issues of mutual interest with concerned and visited various departments of the university.

During a brief ceremony at the Rest House, Florence Rolle said FAO is working together with different institutions in Pakistan for the development of agriculture and to resolve the problems related to agriculture and food security, the SAU has excellent infrastructure and capable experts.

She added that there are many opportunities for joint research work with Sindh Agricultural University Tandojam on climate change, agricultural entrepreneurship, food security and climate resilient agriculture.

She also thanked the university authorities for providing space for the FAO's field office.

Dr Aijaz Ahmad Khunharo, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Sindh Agricultural University, said that university is already a partner of UNFAO and working in the field of Agriculture and Animal Sciences.

Focal Person and Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Kambhar welcomed the distinguished guests on behalf of the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, while giving a brief presentation on the achievements and research efforts of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr Ismail Kumbhar said that the university is committed to liaising with national and international organizations for agriculture, climate change, food security and sustainable agriculture and achieving food security strives to improve quality higher education.

Dr Inayatullah Rajpar briefed Florence Rolle about the new initiatives and future plans of the university.

