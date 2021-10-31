Valuables worth over Rs 10m looted, 15 vehicles stolen in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Robbers, dacoits and auto thieves' gangs deprived the citizens of gold, cash, mobile phones, electronic appliances, and other valuables worth Rs10,369,000 and 15 vehicles from various parts of the city during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, over nine cases of robberies, 15 motor vehicle thefts, over six cases of kidnapping, and one case of murder were reported to the city's various police stations.

Auto thieves stole or snatched seven cars bearing registration numbers, HS-555 belonging to Tamur Khan, LOJ-650 belonging to Muner Hussain, MNM-344 belonging to Zershad, IDN-9613 belonging to Wali Khan, CZ-179 and KG-779 belonging to Amjad Mehmood from the jurisdiction of different police stations.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Industrial Area, Ramna, Noon, and Margalla police stations.

During the last week, Industrial Area police station registered three cases of auto theft, and one case each of kidnapping and robbery. Unidentified people kidnapped wife of SA from the limits of Industrial Area police station.

