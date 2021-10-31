UK's Johnson reassures over Queen Elizabeth's health

ROME: Queen Elizabeth II is in good spirits, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed on Saturday after doctors advised the 95-year-old monarch to rest for at least another fortnight.

The Queen, who spent a night in hospital last week for "preliminary investigations", has since been following medical advice to recuperate and been conducting only light work.

She cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland last week while her appearance at the upcoming COP26 UN climate conference, which starts on Sunday in Scotland, has also been shelved.

Following the latest advice, Buckingham Palace said Friday she would continue to carry out desk-based duties and some virtual audiences but no official visits in the next two weeks.

"I spoke to Her Majesty and she's on very good form," Johnson told UK broadcaster Channel 4 in Rome, where he is attending a weekend G20 summit.

"She's just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest, and I think that's the important thing. I think the whole country wishes her well."

The change of pace for Britain's longest-serving monarch, who is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne in 2022 and is known for her steadfast commitment to royal duties, is rare.

Buckingham Palace said in its latest statement that it remained her "firm intention" to attend the national service of remembrance for British war veterans on November 14.

The Queen first took a step back from work on October 20, the day after a reception for global business leaders at Windsor Castle where she chatted to Johnson and US billionaire Bill Gates.