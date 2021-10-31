ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK's Johnson reassures over Queen Elizabeth's health

AFP 31 Oct 2021

ROME: Queen Elizabeth II is in good spirits, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed on Saturday after doctors advised the 95-year-old monarch to rest for at least another fortnight.

The Queen, who spent a night in hospital last week for "preliminary investigations", has since been following medical advice to recuperate and been conducting only light work.

She cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland last week while her appearance at the upcoming COP26 UN climate conference, which starts on Sunday in Scotland, has also been shelved.

Following the latest advice, Buckingham Palace said Friday she would continue to carry out desk-based duties and some virtual audiences but no official visits in the next two weeks.

"I spoke to Her Majesty and she's on very good form," Johnson told UK broadcaster Channel 4 in Rome, where he is attending a weekend G20 summit.

"She's just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest, and I think that's the important thing. I think the whole country wishes her well."

The change of pace for Britain's longest-serving monarch, who is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne in 2022 and is known for her steadfast commitment to royal duties, is rare.

Buckingham Palace said in its latest statement that it remained her "firm intention" to attend the national service of remembrance for British war veterans on November 14.

The Queen first took a step back from work on October 20, the day after a reception for global business leaders at Windsor Castle where she chatted to Johnson and US billionaire Bill Gates.

Boris Johnson UK Queen Elizabeth II COP26 UN climate

Comments

Comments are closed.

UK's Johnson reassures over Queen Elizabeth's health

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Tax collection up 32pc contrary to propaganda: PM

PSX reverts to KATS

Hackers attack bank’s system; no data compromised

Agriculture sector: Provinces asked to share actions on water use efficiency

Modes of communication with investors: SECP directs AMCs to place additional disclaimer

Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines

Umar says 40m people fully vaccinated

‘Hardened, desperate and dangerous criminal’ Bail cannot be denied in absence of material proof: SC

Tarin to launch PSW’s subscription, banking modules tomorrow

Read more stories