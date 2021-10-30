SC orders demolition of Tejori Heights within a month

KARACHI: The Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday ordered the demolition of the illegal Tejori Heights built on the Railways land, and has directed the city commissioner to knock it down within a month.

The legal counsel from the Tejori Heights, built near Hassan Square, 13-D on the encroached land of Pakistan Railways, former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, has yielded to court’s decision and has asked for some time before the reimbursement to the allottees can be done.

My client has agreed to give up the land of Tejori Heights, said Rabbani, but he added that his client has requested time limit in order to completely recompense the people who bought properties in the project and to raze it to the ground.

The court has extended at least three months to the defenders, builders of Tejori Heights, for complete reimbursement of the affectees and a month to bring down the building structure.

The top court has thus directed both the civic authority and the builders to submit a report on the demolition of the building.

In a pertinent case on Thursday, the SC registry in Karachi issued another written order regarding a demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower situated on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021