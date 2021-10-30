ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Pakistan’s Textile Industry: Messages from Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal

30 Oct 2021

TEXT: Government is transforming Punjab into a hub of investment, trade and economic activities. Within a short span of three years, Government has set up 23 small industrial estates in the province; whereas13 special economic zones are also being established in the Punjab.

The growing investment in the country is an expression of confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan's economic policies. Due to an investor friendly environment, local and foreign investors are investing in Punjab. New industrial zones in the province would usher a new era of industrial development in Punjab. Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Government is committed to facilitate industrialists and investors for improving economic activities and increasing employment opportunities.

Textile industry is the backbone of economy and remedial measures to overcome the challenges are being taken to uplift this sector. Government have strong believes that economic revolution in the country can only be possible through trade promotion and all possible support to export sector is being extended to achieve optimum growth. In order to keep industrial wheels moving during pandemic times, Government had taken several measures including easy financing for payment of wages and liquidation of outstanding refunds, resultantly the growth of commerce has been accelerated and country’s exports witnessed highest ever growth. Here, I must commend the utmost efforts of the exporters who really worked hard to make this achievement possible. No country could achieve economic targets without the due role of exporters. Future of Pakistan is very bright and all resources will be mobilized for converting Pakistan according to the Premier’s vision of economically stable and strong Pakistan.

Honorable Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development, Punjab

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

