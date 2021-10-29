ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
FO condemns vandalisation of mosques, houses of Muslims in India

  • Pakistan calls on international community to play its role to stop rising tide of Islamophobia and attacks in India
BR Web Desk 29 Oct 2021

Pakistan has strongly condemned the vandalisation of several mosques, houses and shops of Muslims by radical Hindutva mobs in Tripura, India, calling upon the international community to play its role to stop the rising tide of Islamophobia and attacks against minorities.

Earlier, at least six mosques and over a dozen houses and shops belonging to Muslims were burnt in BJP-led Tripura state. As per APP, the attacks were carried out by Hindutva groups RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal across the state during protests in retaliation to violence in Bangladesh.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that these senseless attacks are continuing since last week, adding that the state machinery has remained non-responsive to desperate calls for help by the local Muslim organizations.

"It is reprehensible that the Hindutva driven BJP-RSS combine has a track record of conducting massacres and systemic human rights violations of Muslims under its watch, from Gujarat in 2002 to New Delhi in 2020," FO said.

"In today’s India, there is little space for minorities and their way of life."

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

The statement further condemned the targeted and brutal eviction of Muslims from their decades-old homes in Assam. The press release called on the world to ensure the safety, security and well-being and protection of minorities particularly Muslims in India, and their places of worship and heritage sites.

Earlier, Pakistan had strongly condemned the reprehensible attacks against Kashmiri students in India after Pakistan’s win in the ICC T20 World Cup, saying that such hate-mongering "illustrates that even the gentleman’s game of cricket is not free from its pernicious effects".

On Sunday, Pakistan clinched a historic victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup held at the Dubai International Stadium. The victory was extra special for Pakistan as it was their first over India in a World Cup event, bringing an end to a losing streak that started in 1992.

However, after the famous win, students from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in Punjab, India, said they were beaten. A student at an engineering and technology institute said dozens of men armed with hockey sticks and batons attacked them as they watched the closing stages of the game.

India's Mohammed Shami 'horribly abused' online after defeat to Pakistan

"Clearly, such hate-mongering and Islamophobia reflects growing intolerance in India and illustrates that even the gentleman’s game of cricket is not free from its pernicious effects," FO said.

The FO also condemned reports that Indian authorities are charging Kashmiri students and youth under the draconian and arbitrary Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

