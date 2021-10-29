Top brass reviews security environment

RAWALPINDI: To discuss the defence and security environment, a meeting of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and all Service Chiefs was held at Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) Thursday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting, which was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu.

The participants discussed a range of security related issues, including fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region, the shared challenges faced, the work plan of the Tri-Services and operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.

Services Chiefs expressed complete satisfaction and full confidence in readiness of the Defence Forces.

The participants also reaffirmed the resolve of the Armed Forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threats in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy. They also lauded the sacrifices of security forces in the fight against terrorism.

JSHQ is functioning with a national perspective that seeks to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan's Defence and National security, CJCSC said.

Chairman JCSC also applauded the resolve of the Pakistan Armed Forces in meeting all defence and security challenges faced by Pakistan.