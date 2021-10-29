TLP protest: Buzdar vows to safeguard life, property of people

LAHORE: Announcing that the State will fulfil the responsibility of safeguarding the life and property of the people, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday no one can be allowed to disrupt the routine life.

The CM chaired a meeting, here today, to review the provincial law & order situation and the steps taken for the protection of life and property of the people.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), additional IG (Special Branch) and Principal Secretary to CM attended the meeting.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to take every step to maintain law & order in the province. He said, "I apologize to the people for the difficulties faced by them due to the closure of roads."

Moreover, while chairing a meeting to review progress on ADP schemes, the CM said that Punjab has set a new record of 96-percent utilization of development funds.

Asking the departments to submit PC-I of their schemes early, he appreciated the fact that the PTI-led government presented the largest development budget in provincial history as the collective volume of PSDP and annual development program has reached Rs.740 billion.

He made it clear that delay will not be tolerated as 98-per cent of ADP schemes have already been approved. Punjab will collect Rs.400 billion revenue in the current financial year from its own resources; Rs.51 billion have already been collected in a period of three months which is 41 per cent more than the estimated target, he added.

