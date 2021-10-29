Women's cricket team: Three players test positive for Covid-19

KARACHI: Three squad members of the national women's team participating in the pre-camp for West Indies series at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre have been tested positive for Covid-19.

These members tested positive in the routine Covid-19 testing on Wenesday and are under 10-day quarantine, which to be end on 6th November. The other squad members will remain in isolation till November 2 and undergo tests every alternate day to stem any potential spread of the virus.

As per the PCB Covid-19 protocols, all squad members had joined the bio-secure environment after returning two negative tests. These squad members had been vaccinated for Covid-19 in May.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021