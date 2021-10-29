KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (October 28, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 172.68 172.63 172.41 172.07 171.85 171.58 170.99 EUR 200.43 200.43 200.41 200.13 199.99 199.81 199.27 GBP 237.32 237.23 237.02 236.50 236.12 235.70 234.77 ===========================================================================

