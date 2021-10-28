We should be unapologetic in sharing our narrative: Dr Moeed Yusuf

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan needs to be convinced of its own strengths and should unapologetically share its narrative with the world.

Speaking at a seminar in Islamabad on national narratives on Thursday, Yusuf said that there are multiple narratives that have to come together to create a whole which is what Pakistan stands for as a country and as a nation.

Yusuf continued that there was a difference between how Pakistan and other countries, particularly India approached narrative building.

"Our model is to project our rightful reality to the world. Their model is to create a whole global network of fake news to malign others," Yusuf said.

The advisor outlined his experience when he came into government, saying that for the first time he realised that Pakistan has a real positive story to tell the world.

"We actually have a story that is compelling, logical and true, which we must put out to the world for them to understand who we are and what we stand for."

He added that he felt that Pakistan is shy in presenting its view unapologetically, telling that he wondered when the country has a story to tell then why was not this conversation being done far more unapologetically.

Yusuf continued that Pakistan needed to work most on convincing itself of its story which the world has to hear, adding that the country has absolutely no reason to hold back.

"The kind of sacrifices we have made for the world, losses we have borne because of things not of our making and most important.... Pakistan's unique utility to the world as a nuclear power, geo-economic location and trade and transit hub."

"We just need to make sure we are convinced of our own strengths," the NSA said.

"There is not a single thing that Pakistan should not be conveying to the world. Nothing that we should be apologetic about or have to hold back on," the NSA urged.

"Our strengths are numerous but we have to talk about them confidently. We have to convince the world of the reality on why they need us."

He further said that he also realised that Pakistan was far behind other countries in terms of strategic communications. He added that Pakistan was living in the world of press releases, public relations and responding to things "at our own time".

"The world has moved own, it is a world of Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp.....it is the world of real-time engagement with communication," the NSA stated. "In terms of narratives, I think there has been an issue of us being very conventional."