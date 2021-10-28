ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,771 Increased By ▲ 10.11 (0.21%)
BR30 20,626 Increased By ▲ 4 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,909 Increased By ▲ 58.33 (0.13%)
KSE30 17,955 Increased By ▲ 15.04 (0.08%)
South African rand steady before producer inflation numbers

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was steady early on Thursday, before producer inflation numbers which will give further clues about whether price pressures are building.

At 0633 GMT, the rand traded at 15.0725 against the dollar, little changed from its previous close of 15.0800.

Statistics South Africa will publish the producer price index (PPI) for September around 0930 GMT.

Economists polled by Reuters are expecting a slight increase to 7.3% from 7.2% previously.

Higher producer prices can translate into higher consumer prices further down the line.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) targets consumer inflation of between 3% and 6%, with annual consumer inflation rising to 5.0% in September from 4.9% in August.

The SARB has lagged other emerging market central banks in tightening policy but says it is ready to act if there is a risk that rising inflation becomes persistent instead of transitory.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was also little changed in early deals, with the yield dipping 1 basis point to 9.505%.

