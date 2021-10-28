TLP protest: 4 trains’ operations to be suspended

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to suspend four passenger trains on Wednesday running between Rawalpindi to Lahore and Lahore to Islamabad due to Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP) protest on G T Road. The suspended trains include Subaik Kharam, Islamabad Express, Rawal Express and Green Line Express.

Trains coming from Peshawar and Rawalpindi are put on alternative routes and drivers of the trains are directed to follow the Kundian, Sargodha, Sangla Hill and Sheikupura route.

