President reiterates Pakistan’s support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi vowed that Pakistan stood with the people of occupied Kashmir and it would raise their voice at every national and international forum.

The president expressed these views, while addressing a rally in Islamabad outside the Parliament to mark the Kashmir Black Day against the occupation of the valley by Indian forces since October 27, 1947.

He was accompanied by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, ministers, senators, and members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

The president said, “We want to tell them (the Kashmiris) that Pakistan is yours. Pakistan wants to call the attention of the international community towards the oppression and barbarism that is continuing in Kashmir,”

Addressing the people of occupied Kashmir, he said, “My brothers, the tales of violence and oppression, the black history that has been imposed on you [...] we Pakistanis will stand with you. We are with you at every forum and fighting your case everywhere. We are with you in your struggle.” He urged the international community and India to fulfill its promise of giving Kashmiris the right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said that India was digging its own grave by oppressing Muslims of the occupied Kashmir and other minorities.

He said that the history of India was blotched with dark eras of tyranny and its future would be even darker under the Hindutva supremacy.

He said that there was “no democracy” in Indian occupied Kashmir. He said what was happening with Kashmiri people were also reflected in what was happening with minorities elsewhere in India and especially Muslims.

“I challenge you, see how minorities are treated in Pakistan and look at how minorities are treated in India,” he said.

The president said, “I want to warn the Indian government that the way [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi committed oppression in Gujrat, what he did to Muslims in other regions of India, the way oppression is done by changing the Citizenship Amendment Act, my Kashmiri brother will fight against that, he is fighting and is laying down his life in sacrifice. He will not rest.”

The president blasted the Indian government for having “no shame”, pointing out that cases had been registered against people who celebrated Pakistan’s wins in the T20 World Cup in occupied Srinagar and other cities. He assured Kashmiris that their freedom was near and called upon the Indian prime minister to put an end to the oppression in Kashmir.“We repeat that efforts are being made to start genocide over there. We fear that they will oppress and the people will rise for which they will blame Pakistan,” he said.

The worst series of state terrorism and persecution against the Kashmiri people continues till date, he added.

