This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘Trouble all round’ carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. The writer, Rashed Rahman, has, as is often the case, offered a highly informed perspective on the situation. While commenting on the exit of Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal Aliyani the writer has mentioned, among other things, that “the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which left the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over strategic and tactical issues, is now trumpeting the success of its preferred strategy of bringing political change through no-confidence motions, in Balochistan today, Punjab and the Centre tomorrow, it argues. …” In my view, however, the growing rift between the two ‘factions’ of PML-N (one is purportedly headed by Shehbaz Sharif while the other by Maryam Sharif) in the midst of near absence of PPP in Punjab are the factors that constitute a great cause of relief and comfort for an otherwise beleaguered government of Sardar Usman Buzdar in the country’s largest province. Insofar as Centre is concerned, the alliance of opposition parties, PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement), poses no real threat to the PTI government because of a variety of factors, including PPP’s refusal to rejoin the alliance.

Naheed Raza (Lahore)

