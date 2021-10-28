ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,760 Increased By ▲ 116.8 (2.52%)
BR30 20,622 Increased By ▲ 327.01 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,851 Increased By ▲ 546.91 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By ▲ 231.5 (1.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘Trouble all round’

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘Trouble all round’ carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. The writer,...
Naheed Raza 28 Oct 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘Trouble all round’ carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. The writer, Rashed Rahman, has, as is often the case, offered a highly informed perspective on the situation. While commenting on the exit of Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal Aliyani the writer has mentioned, among other things, that “the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which left the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over strategic and tactical issues, is now trumpeting the success of its preferred strategy of bringing political change through no-confidence motions, in Balochistan today, Punjab and the Centre tomorrow, it argues. …” In my view, however, the growing rift between the two ‘factions’ of PML-N (one is purportedly headed by Shehbaz Sharif while the other by Maryam Sharif) in the midst of near absence of PPP in Punjab are the factors that constitute a great cause of relief and comfort for an otherwise beleaguered government of Sardar Usman Buzdar in the country’s largest province. Insofar as Centre is concerned, the alliance of opposition parties, PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement), poses no real threat to the PTI government because of a variety of factors, including PPP’s refusal to rejoin the alliance.

Naheed Raza (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif PDM PMLN Jam Kamal Aliyani

Naheed Raza

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Trouble all round’

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline: Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan

ABL’s PAT grows 5pc to Rs13,070m in 9 months YoY

Read more stories