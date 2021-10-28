PM thanks Saudi Crown Prince for financial support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday has thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the Saudi Arabian “generous gesture” of depositing $3 billion in the Pakistani central bank to support the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

PM Khan said in a tweet earlier today from his official account that he wants to thank His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pakistan with the deposit of $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan and for “financing refined petroleum product with $1.2 bn”.

“KSA has always been there for Pak in our difficult times including now when world confronts rising commodity prices,” the Prime Minister said in his tweet.

It merits mention that the Saudi Fund for Development announced a “generous directive” to deposit an amount of US three billion dollars with the State Bank of Pakistan to help the government support its foreign currency reserves and support it in facing the repercussions of the Corona pandemic. According to the news by the Saudi Press Agency – SPA, the deposit of US 3 billion dollars was in addition, to an oil deferred payment facility of US 1.2 billion dollars for petroleum products, during the year.