Markets
New York cotton
28 Oct 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
==================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
==================================================================================
Dec’21 108.81 110.95 107.66 110.63 13:19 - 1.92 16850 108.71
Oct 27
Mar’21 106.90 109.08 105.93 108.73 13:19 - 1.86 11295 106.87
Oct 27
May’21 105.90 107.79 104.92 107.39 13:19 - 1.51 2525 105.88
Oct 27
==================================================================================
