Oct 28, 2021
Expo Centre project to be started soon: Punjab CM

Recorder Report 28 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Announcing to resolve the problems of business community, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the Expo Centre project would be started soon in Faisalabad.

While talking to a business delegation led by President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Atif Munir, the CM said the government would make Faisalabad “Manchester of Pakistan” as a new era of development has started in this district.

Atif Munir said the government has taken the best measures during corona to ensure continuity of business activities.

Talking to members of national and provincial assemblies from Faisalabad, the CM said a technical university would be established in Faisalabad. He pointed out that record development has been made in Faisalabad in the tenure of the PTI-led government as the government was striving to resolve public problems. Every area of the province would be properly developed and the recommendations of parliamentarians will be honoured, he said.

