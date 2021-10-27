Spot gold neutral in $1,783-$1,795 range, with downside bias

SINGAPORE: Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,783-$1,795 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The consolidation from the Oct. 22 high of $1,813.64 is being shaped into a triangle, which may turn out to be a top pattern, as it followed the completion of a five-wave cycle.

Once confirmed, this pattern will suggest a target of $1,764.

The confirmation will be when gold breaks the nearest support at $1,783.

Spot gold may test $1,814, target of $1,826 intact

A break above $1,795 could lead to a gain into $1,802-$1,813. On the daily chart, the break above a falling trendline and a resistance at $1,800 proved to be false.

The metal is likely to test a support at $1,773.

The drop on Tuesday will be classified as a pullback towards a falling trendline, if gold closes above $1,800 on Wednesday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.