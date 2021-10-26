ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,262 Decreased By ▼ -281.68 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,687 Decreased By ▼ -124.04 (-0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end flat as gold, energy stocks weigh

Reuters 26 Oct 2021

Australian shares closed unchanged on Tuesday as gains in tech stocks were countered by declines among gold and energy sectors due to a fall in commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 0.03% at 7,443.4.

The gold sub-index was down 0.8%, tracking lower gold prices after an uptick in US dollar and bond yields.

Regis Resources led losses on the sub-index after falling as much as 7% after its September-quarter gold production and sales missed analysts' estimates.

The energy sub-index fell 0.5%, with Whitehaven Coal and Oil Search leading losses on the index, sliding 4.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

Dalian coking coal and coke futures moved in and out of positive territory after top consumer China said it would tame surging prices of coal amid tight supply in the region.

Besides, concerns loomed that the approaching La Niña pattern that usually delivers harsh winters could further worsen Asia's energy crisis, said Hina Chowdhary, Director of Research, Kalkine Group.

Tech stocks rose 1.3% with gains led by Codan and Megaport jumping 3.7% and 3.9%, respectively while buy-now-pay-later heavyweight Afterpay was up 3.3%.

"Investors are expected to assess how tech firms are mitigating labour shortages, supply bottlenecks and inflationary pressures to sustain growth," she added.

Tech stocks took cues from Wall Street, where Dow Industrials and S&P 500 closed at record highs overnight.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 13,075.41, with consumer and healthcare stocks leading losses on the index.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end flat as gold, energy stocks weigh

Asad Umar asks if India is ready for dialogue for shared peace, prosperity

Friendly countries: IMF outcome thus hinges on debt rollover

PM urges Saudi firms to invest in housing

Increase in electricity tariff: Nepra blames dollar indexation, capacity payment to power plants

Govt accepts rise in sugar, cooking oil, ghee prices

Circular debt reaches Rs2.294trn in July-August

FM Qureshi arrives in Iran

Mughal-era diamond and emerald glasses expected to fetch up to $3.5 million at auction

Asia suffered hottest year on record in 2020: UN

China locks down city of 4 million due to Covid

Read more stories