PIA initiates flights to Fujairah

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has initiated flights from Pakistan to Fujairah (UAE). The first flight PK243 carrying 296 passengers took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport on Monday morning.

A simple ceremony was held at the airport. The passengers of the first flight were seen off by PIA District Manager Lahore, Dr Abdul Muqaddam Khan and Station Manager Ali Abbas Shah along with other officials of the airline. PIA will operate three flights a week to Fujairah with one flight each from Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar. PIA has become the first airline to launch air service to Fujairah. The National Flag Carrier will operate Boeing 777 aircraft for Fujairah flight operations.

