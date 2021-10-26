Both US and Pakistan need to avoid extremes

In its prompt response to speculations, the Foreign Office of the country has made it clear to all and sundry that there exists no understanding with the United States on the use of Pakistan airspace by the latter to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan. It is now absolutely clear that Washington is not "nearing a formalized agreement with Pakistan for use of its airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan". That Pakistan-US relations are witnessing a new 'lowest ebb' is a fact. Former Pakistan ambassador to the US and the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has said it all in an apt manner; she's said it in a way that is fitting and appropriate. According to her, the prospects for major improvement in Pakistan-US relationship are only limited. Both countries are therefore required to ensure that extremes are avoided at all cost and middle ground on all issues is explored with sincerity of purpose.

Naureen Saleh (Islamabad)

