Burial of 51 'unidentified' bodies: Punjab Ombudsman takes notice of delay

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman Maj Azam Suleman Khan (R) has taken notice of delay in burial of 51 unidentified dead bodies at Mayo Hospital's morgue.

He subpoenaed the secretary primary and secondary healthcare department, as well as DIG (Investigations) Lahore, and asked them to submit a detailed report about the matter. He further directed to provide complete data of all the mortuaries in Punjab, along with their capacity, present status and asked them to bury all such dead bodies according to the SOPs.

Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman also took notice of the faulty machinery at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and directed its MS and secretary specialized healthcare and medical education department to get the faulty cardiac machinery repaired. A summary should be sent to the Punjab government for the replacement of angiographic equipment and all other faulty machines for the provision of the best coronary care. A campaign should also be launched to give awareness to the patients to benefit from such facilities at nearby government hospitals, as well as the PIC, advised the Ombudsman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021