ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris wheat hits fresh contract highs

Reuters 26 Oct 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat extended a rally to new contract highs on Monday as a weaker euro and technical adjustments added to recent support from brisk exports and tightening availability.

December milling wheat settled up 2.00 euros, or 0.7%, at 282.00 euros ($328.19) a tonne after touching a latest life-of-contract peak at 283.00 euros,

March futures, now the most active position on Paris-based Euronext, struck a new contract high of 278.00 euros, the highest level for a second-month price in almost nine years.

Euronext has climbed sharply in the past month on the back of brisk European exports, including rumoured sales of French wheat to China this month.

A steady run of tenders by importers has underscored demand and supported expectations of falling stocks in exporting countries.

Traders were watching to see when Algeria, the biggest export outlet for European Union wheat, would enter the market again after last tendering nearly a month ago. Morocco, meanwhile, confirmed it would suspend import duties on soft wheat while also suspending its duty on durum wheat.

US wheat futures also rose on Monday, although a stronger dollar and weakness in corn curbed gains.

Firm prices in Russia, partly due to a rising export duty, continued to underpin Euronext. EU farmers have made good progress in sowing winter grains including wheat thanks to generally favourable weather, the bloc's crop monitoring service said.

Wheat Euronext wheat wheat crop wheat rates

Comments

Comments are closed.

Paris wheat hits fresh contract highs

PM urges Saudi firms to invest in housing

Increase in electricity tariff: Nepra blames dollar indexation, capacity payment to power plants

Climate pledges not honoured

Govt accepts rise in sugar, cooking oil, ghee prices

Circular debt reaches Rs2.294trn in July-August

Saudi pledges over $1bn in 'green era' initiatives

PM meets MBS

Dasu Dam: Chinese co resumes work

Sudan military seizes power, dissolves transitional govt

Thousands stranded as Chaman border crossing stays closed

Read more stories