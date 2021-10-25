ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Renault forecasts production fall on shortages

AFP 25 Oct 2021

PARIS: Renault expects to manufacture around 500,000 fewer vehicles than anticipated this year due to a global shortage in electronic components, the French auto group said Friday. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted supply chains around the world, leading to bottlenecks in the components, wood, plastics and steel markets, crippling many industries.

"The group anticipates a loss close to 500,000 vehicles for the year," it said in a statement after posting third quarter results. Renault said it was unable to produce 170,000 planned vehicles in the three months to September as many factories around the world are shut due to the lack of components, particularly semi-conductors.

The group sold just over 599,000 vehicles in the third quarter, down 22.3 percent compared to the same period in 2020 when the auto industry re-emerged from months of pandemic-induced paralysis.

Coronavirus Renault pandemic production fall French auto group

Comments

Comments are closed.

Renault forecasts production fall on shortages

Talks fail between UniCredit, Italy over Monte dei Paschi

Rashid says 'clueless' about DG ISI notification

RLNG storage: Petroleum Div. asked to explore possibilities

US should have pushed Ashraf Ghani harder: Khalilzad

India must stop violations of human rights: FO

Croatia eurosceptics launch campaign for euro referendum

Yellen says US is not losing control of inflation

Bollywood stars, Indian celebrities launch NFTs amid global craze

Colombia's most-wanted drug lord 'Otoniel' captured

Man shot dead in IIOJK as security tightened for minister's visit

Read more stories