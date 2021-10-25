ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research POL (Pakistan Oilfields Limited) 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -100%

Oil prices drive POL’s earnings

BR Research Updated 25 Oct 2021

One thing that has flipped in FY22 versus FY21 has been the price trend of commodities including crude oil, which has a key bearing on the oil and gas exploration and production sector’s profitability. The first quarter of FY22 (1QFY22) for the domestic E&P sector is expected to benefit from the upswing in crude oil and gas prices along with significant currency depreciation.

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (PSX: POL) in its recently announced financial performance for 1QFY22 has posted a 27 percent rise in revenues and a 45 percent year-on-year growth in earnings. The increase in the E&P company’s topline resulted from an almost 70 percent increase in crude oil prices. At the same time, the currency depreciation also played its part in lifting the revenues for the 1QFY22, and together the oil prices and currency depreciation were able to offset the decline in production. POL’s oil and gas production continued to slowdown, posting around a 10 percent decline in oil and gas each, year-on-year.

There was also a hefty growth in exploration and prospecting expenditure - rising by 6 times in 1QFY22 versus 1QFY21 due to increased seismic activity in a block named Taung according to AKD Securities. Finance costs also escalated by 17 times during the quarter. However, currency depreciation helped the bottomline with 9 times increase year-on-year due to exchange gains.

A key concern for the oil and gas exploration and production sector is weakness in production volumes despite the demand. Where oil and gas production was up in the last quarter of FY21, it was down again in 1QFY22. Higher international oil prices along with significant discoveries and higher oil and gas production are what drive earnings for the sector, but the sector has been affected by the circular debt. Where foreign investment in the E&P sector has been waning with a few significant ones exiting, the circular debt has weakened the liquidity position of the domestic E&P sector in general, leaving them with little cash for aggressive oil and gas exploration, drilling, and production activity.

foreign investment crude oil prices POL E&P sector Pakistan Oilfields Limited oil and gas exploration

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices drive POL’s earnings

SC summons Sindh CM, orders removal of all encroachments in Karachi

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths in nearly a year

Sloganeering against army officials not acceptable: Shehbaz

China will uphold world peace, Xi says

Govt to receive Rs60bn GDS from private plants

Don't send migrants back to unsafe countries: Pope

Balochistan CM resigns

Talks fail between UniCredit, Italy over Monte dei Paschi

Rashid says 'clueless' about DG ISI notification

RLNG storage: Petroleum Div. asked to explore possibilities

Read more stories