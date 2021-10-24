Umar says US-DFC can play role in financing public sector, PPP projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reform and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday appreciated the United States, International Development Finance Corporation for its longstanding interest and continued investments in Pakistan.

He noted that with its expanded portfolio and available flexibilities, DFC could play an important role in financing public sector and public-private partnership (PPP) projects in Pakistan as well as key regional connectivity projects, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reform and Special Initiatives Asad Umar holds meeting with Acting Chief Executive officer (CEO) of US International Development Finance Corporation.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Dev Jagadesan called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reform and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC.

The Minister urged DFC to explore investment opportunities in the climate financing of the risk mitigating projects through private sector in the country.

He also highlighted the immense potential for cooperation in fighting the Covid-19 Pandemic, especially through procurement and production of vaccines. Acting Chief Executive Officer of US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Dev Jagadesan Jagadesan briefed the Minister on DFC’s mission and priorities including its engagement in Pakistan.