Balochistan CM Jam Kamal says he hasn’t resigned

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday denied reports of his resignation.

The Balochistan CM took to the Twitter to retract reports of resignation. “I have not resigned and such rumours may not spread,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, a section of the national media reported that the Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has stepped down from his post and sent his resignation to Governor Agha Zahoor.

The uncertain political situation still embroils Balochistan as there are rumours doing rounds on the social media claiming that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani has tendered his resignation while the provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani vehemently denied the reports.

The spokesperson tweeted: “The news about the resignation of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal is not true.”

According to sources privy to the matter, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak were at the Chief Minister House in Quetta for hours and had a meeting with the incumbent Chief Minister.

“Sanjrani and Khattak have discussed the ongoing political developments,” they said as some of the Chief Minister’s allies were also present on the occasion.

Previously, the vote of no-trust motion against Jam Kamal was delayed till October 25 after four of the members of the estranged BAP members went missing.

Member Balochistan Assembly Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran had tabled the motion during the provincial assembly session presided over by Speaker of the assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The disgruntled members of assembly stood on their seats to announce their support for the motion.

Abdul Rehman Khetran said that due to poor governance of the Chief Minister, frustration, unrest and unemployment prevailed in the province, while performance of institutions has also affected. Khetran said that running the important affairs without consultation has caused irreparable damage to the province, adding that Jam Kamal Khan is running the affairs of the province on his own and demanded that the Chief Minister be removed from office for poor performance.

The disgruntled members had claimed that it has the required number to send Jam Kamal packing as 14 members of his own party are signatories on the motion. However, Jam Kamal was hopeful that the move will fail and said that few members cannot stop development of the province.