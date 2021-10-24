Punjab reports 546 fresh dengue cases, 3 new deaths

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of dengue, as Punjab has reported 546 fresh dengue cases and three deaths taking the tally of cases to 9491 and death toll to 24.

A spokesman of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed that the dengue fever has claimed three more lives in Lahore. He claimed that dengue prevention activities have been intensified to eradicate dengue larvae and their breeding in the province.

He said that dengue fever is basically a mosquito-borne infection that can lead to a severe flu-like illness; therefore, the people must take precautionary measures against dengue. In this regard, he appealed the people to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places.

About the availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, the spokesman said that 4,674 beds are currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021