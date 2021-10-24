Vaccination campaign: no complacency, please

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) headed by Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar deserves a lot of praise for its role in combating the spectre of Covid-19. It is therefore heartening to note that over 62 million people have been fully vaccinated and another 62 million have received a first jab (the number includes people vaccinated in other counties but registered in Pakistan). But this effort, however praiseworthy, must not become a reason for a complacent approach to the pandemic challenge as the war against the deadly virus is far from over. Hence the need for taking all the required steps that are still needed to further minimize infection rate across the country. Since consistency is key, vaccination efforts must go on.

Rahmat Javed (Islamabad)

