ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,359
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,945
55224hr
1.41% positivity
Sindh
467,142
Punjab
438,818
Balochistan
33,171
Islamabad
106,655
KPK
177,349
Danish embassy holds food hackathon to develop better healthy lifestyles

Press Release 24 Oct 2021

KARACHI: In an attempt to make the Pakistani population become more aware of their nutrition and lead them to develop better healthy lifestyles, the Royal Danish Embassy, in coordination with Community World Service Asia organized a “Food Hackathon” on October 14, 2021, at Avari Hotel, Karachi at 10:30 am.

The hackathon’s key objectives were to raise awareness on preventing the growing prevalence of NCDs and obesity in Pakistan, improve the low quality and low life expectancy of Pakistanis due to poor eating habits and educate, train and inspire Pakistanis to implement healthy eating and cooking habits. Furthermore, it highlighted the concept of Sustainable Food that advocates for cutting carbon emissions through a climate-friendly and plant-based diet.

The event started with a panel discussion with moderator Chef Casper Bogeskov from Denmark with panellists Simon F Kjeldsen - Deputy Head of Mission, Rashed Butt - Vice President & GM of Novo Nordisk Pakistan, Prof Dr Saeed A Mahar - Professor of Medicine, Consultant Endocrinologist & Diabetologist and the talented influencer Faiza Saleem.

Shahzeb Shaikh - Deputy Director (Operations), District South Karachi, Sindh Food Authority attended the hackathon and an innovation session was arranged with relevant Government institutions, NGOs, academia, culinary schools, food technologists/innovators, health journalists and known influencers.

In addition, the food hackathon was followed by cooking boot camps; teaching upcoming and professional chefs healthy cooking methods and recipes, and massive advocacy efforts that will champion a culture of healthy cooking methods and eating a nutritious diet. These took place because according to what Pakistani experts reveal, food toxicity and deep frying are some of the most common problems identified in the country and thus through the events planned in the hackathon, the selected teams participating learned to tackle problems related to diabetes and obesity through food, cooking and a good diet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

