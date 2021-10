JI to hold demonstration against price hike on 31st

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan will be holding a big demonstration to condemn the price hike in the federal capital on October 31, 2021 led by its chief Siraj ul Haq.

'Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan is observing protest week from October 17 to 24, 2021 condemn the price spiral. Demonstration throughout the country were also held across the country today (Friday) as a part of this movement,' said Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (Central Punjab) Ameer Muhammad Javed Kasuri while addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club here on Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021