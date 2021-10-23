ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
Italian Language Week: story-telling session held

Press Release 23 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The Consulate of Italy in Karachi celebrated the Week of Italian Language by organizing an Italian Story Telling Session for primary school children in collaboration with Paramount Books Pvt. Ltd., Gerry's Group and Dairyland Pvt. Ltd., also participated as sponsors for the event.

The inspiration behind the initiative was to promote Italian language among young children and introduce them to a foreign language. This year, Italian missions abroad are celebrating the 21st Edition of the Settimanadella lingua Italiana around the world. Around 85 million people speak Italian as their first language. Italian is the most studied language in the world for culture and tourism.

The Consul General, Danilo Giurdanella, welcomed all the students and teachers from different schools for their wholehearted participation in learning more about Italian language and its culture.

Consul Giurdanella greatly appreciated the effort put in by staff of the Italian Consulate along with local stakeholders to arouse interest in Italian language among young students. The event concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony to appreciate students for participating in the Italian Story Telling Session.

